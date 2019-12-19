Trevor Noah pays tribute to comedy 'father' Angelo Lozada

Trevor Noah has joined the chorus of tributes to late comedian Angelo Lozada, recounting the hard times and triumphs the pair have shared over the years.

Angelo was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer in December last year.

News of his death surfaced on Thursday, sending shock waves across the comedy world and leading to an outpouring of tributes on social media.

Trevor was one of the first famous faces to pay their respects to the star, taking to Instagram to share a series of pictures of the pair together.

He recounted how they had been together through thick and thin and had gone from performing to small crowds to selling out arenas.

“When we started our journey together we were driving around the US trying to make 300 people laugh at a time. Six years later we were travelling the world performing together in arenas. Comedian, father, brother, husband, friend. I love you, Pop,” Trevor wrote.