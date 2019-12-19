TshisaLIVE

Trevor Noah pays tribute to comedy 'father' Angelo Lozada

News of the comedian's death surfaced on Thursday

Trevor Noah paid tribute to his friend.
Trevor Noah has joined the chorus of tributes to late comedian Angelo Lozada, recounting the hard times and triumphs the pair have shared over the years.

Angelo was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer in December last year.

News of his death surfaced on Thursday, sending shock waves across the comedy world and leading to an outpouring of tributes on social media.

Trevor was one of the first famous faces to pay their respects to the star, taking to Instagram to share a series of pictures of the pair together.

He recounted how they had been together through thick and thin and had gone from performing to small crowds to selling out arenas.

When we started our journey together we were driving around the US trying to make 300 people laugh at a time. Six years later we were travelling the world performing together in arenas. Comedian, father, brother, husband, friend. I love you, Pop,” Trevor wrote.

In a crowdfunding page to help raise money for her father's treatment, Angelo's daughter Martique paid tribute to her dad.

“My dad is the bravest, funniest, wisest, most generous being I know. Every day I learn something new from him and I aspire to be even half the man he is today. I never quite understood how many lives my dad has reached across the globe with his stand up, sketches, writing and just overall charm; people never seem to forget the day they met Angelo Lozada,” she wrote.

An update two days ago detailed how the star was resting and could not receive a lot of visitors.

