Trevor Noah vs Julius Malema: A timeline
SA-born comedian Trevor Noah has often taken shots at EFF leader Julius Malema, but after a series of Xenophobic attacks in September the pair were united in one cause.
We take a look at the pair's relationship, which has often been extremely strained, over the years.
AUGUST 2016 — “Uncontrollable” Julius
Trevor name dropped Julius in a conversation with eNCA's Jeremy Maggs about Trump and “uncontrollable” politicians who could cause damage.
He said he came from a country where politicians were “uncontrollable”.
“You put them in the right position, you get them in the right place, and you realise that controlling them is not something that is manageable. There were people who thought they could control Julius Malema. There were people who thought they could control Jacob Zuma. But you come to realise that when you put the wrong man in the right place he can do the utmost damage.”
OCTOBER — “I am a very difficult person to imitate.”
As Trevor Noah continued to shine bright as one of Mzansi's biggest talents, his muse Julius said that his son was a big fans of Trevor, but he did not think the comedian was “winning” at impersonating him.
“I realise I am a very difficult person to imitate. Even Trevor is not succeeding. He's not winning,” Julius told Anele Mdoda on Real Talk.
AUGUST 2017- Julius' lofty promises and populism
In an interview with Wanted in 2017, Trevor compared Julius and Zuma to Trump.
He said Trump was “like a hybrid of Julius and Zuma”.
“Julius in his lofty promises and populism, and then Zuma in his murky dealings with the business world ... It’s a type of leader that is very familiar to us.”
SEPTEMBER — “What would my comedy career be without you?”
While Trevor's mentions were flooded after winning his first Emmy in 2017, the comedian responded to the EFF's congratulatory message by asking what his comedy career would be without them.
Thank you comrades. Where would my comedy career be without you! ✊🏾 https://t.co/P1YOyTQtqi— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) September 11, 2017
MAY 2019 — Genocide and killing white people
The tension between the two reached a peak in May this year when Trevor took to his The Daily Show to label Julius a “popular anti-establishment politician” and highlight several moments from the leader's career.
One of the clips used by the show was from an interview where Malema spoke about killing white people.
“Julius Malema talks about genocide like he’s remodelling his kitchen,” said Noah in response to the clip.
Trevor's comments divided opinions on social media with some claiming the comedian had 'sold out', while others applauded his comments.
In response, EFF's Floyd Shivambu took to social media to call Trevor a “puppet of establishment”.
Julius responds
Julius later responded to the jab, telling a EFF media briefing that Trevor was entitled to his opinion and that the comedian did not know him.
“We love Trevor Noah. We will continue to laugh at his jokes, he is our brother, he is doing well. He is entitled to his opinions, he must refuse to be used. Trevor Noah can say anything he wants about me. So many things were said about me. He doesn't know me.”
SEPTEMBER- Trevor applauds Juju
As Xenophobic attacks plagued the country and made international headlines, Trevor took to Twitter to applaud Julius' comments on a united Africa being able to resolve its issues.
“Only a united Africa can resolve the problems that have troubled the continent for centuries,” Malema had said.
I don’t always agree with Julius Malema but this statement on Xenophobic attacks in SA is perfect. pic.twitter.com/VDIYViwpqi— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) September 9, 2019