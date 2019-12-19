Trevor Noah vs Julius Malema: A timeline

SA-born comedian Trevor Noah has often taken shots at EFF leader Julius Malema, but after a series of Xenophobic attacks in September the pair were united in one cause.

We take a look at the pair's relationship, which has often been extremely strained, over the years.

AUGUST 2016 — “Uncontrollable” Julius

Trevor name dropped Julius in a conversation with eNCA's Jeremy Maggs about Trump and “uncontrollable” politicians who could cause damage.

He said he came from a country where politicians were “uncontrollable”.

“You put them in the right position, you get them in the right place, and you realise that controlling them is not something that is manageable. There were people who thought they could control Julius Malema. There were people who thought they could control Jacob Zuma. But you come to realise that when you put the wrong man in the right place he can do the utmost damage.”

OCTOBER — “I am a very difficult person to imitate.”

As Trevor Noah continued to shine bright as one of Mzansi's biggest talents, his muse Julius said that his son was a big fans of Trevor, but he did not think the comedian was “winning” at impersonating him.

“I realise I am a very difficult person to imitate. Even Trevor is not succeeding. He's not winning,” Julius told Anele Mdoda on Real Talk.