TshisaLIVE

Tumelo Matlala describes his wedding as a 'dream'

19 December 2019 - 15:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Tumelo Matlala and Ziphelele Beku took their romance to the altar.
Tumelo Matlala and Ziphelele Beku took their romance to the altar.
Image: Instagram/Tumelo Matlala

Generations: The Legacy actor Tumelo Matlala recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ziphelele Beku in a fairytale celebration. 

The traditional Xhosa ceremony took place in King William's Town, in the Eastern Cape, and was attended by their loved ones. 

Tumelo described the day on Instagram as a dream come true. 

“God is amazing. We had a dream and on the 15th December 2019 God made it a reality and we are grateful. We also like to thank everyone who came to experience and celebrate with us as we began a journey of grace and favour. I pronounce to you Mr and Mrs Matlala,” he said. 

Tumelo gushed over his queen in a separate post, saying he had said “I do” till the end of time. 

MORE

Ann Masina on being told she's 'too fat' for roles

"I was not human in that moment and in 2019, that cannot be accepted. We cannot be silent”
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

Cassper defends Babes Wodumo: Her personal issues have ruined her name, not her talent

"I really pray she has people that love her and will carry her out of this mess - honestly!"
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Trevor Noah vs Julius Malema: A timeline

The pair have come a long way.
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Zozibini Tunzi speaks to Trevor Noah about racism, gender-based ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Fans concerned for Babes Wodumo after ‘skinny’ snap goes viral TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Beyhive impressed with Zozibini's rendition of this Beyoncé song TshisaLIVE
  4. Kabza or Zinhle? The battle for Song of the Year heats up TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Connie Ferguson's TikTok dance moves are on steroids TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X