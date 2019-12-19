Tumelo Matlala describes his wedding as a 'dream'

Generations: The Legacy actor Tumelo Matlala recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ziphelele Beku in a fairytale celebration.

The traditional Xhosa ceremony took place in King William's Town, in the Eastern Cape, and was attended by their loved ones.

Tumelo described the day on Instagram as a dream come true.

“God is amazing. We had a dream and on the 15th December 2019 God made it a reality and we are grateful. We also like to thank everyone who came to experience and celebrate with us as we began a journey of grace and favour. I pronounce to you Mr and Mrs Matlala,” he said.