Tumelo Matlala describes his wedding as a 'dream'
Generations: The Legacy actor Tumelo Matlala recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ziphelele Beku in a fairytale celebration.
The traditional Xhosa ceremony took place in King William's Town, in the Eastern Cape, and was attended by their loved ones.
Tumelo described the day on Instagram as a dream come true.
“God is amazing. We had a dream and on the 15th December 2019 God made it a reality and we are grateful. We also like to thank everyone who came to experience and celebrate with us as we began a journey of grace and favour. I pronounce to you Mr and Mrs Matlala,” he said.
Tumelo gushed over his queen in a separate post, saying he had said “I do” till the end of time.