WATCH | Jay-Z calls the shots, snatches phone from fan who tried to film Beyoncé

A video of hip-hop mogul Jay-Z snatching a phone from a fan who tried to record Beyoncé has gone viral. The video, which surfaced at the weekend, was taken at Diddy's 50th birthday celebration, according to Page Six.

Bey was having the time of her life, dancing next to her longtime friend, Kelly Rowland, when a man tried to capture the moment. Jay-Z stopped him, while Beyoncé continued dancing, reported Hip hop Wired.

The video, shared on Twitter, has been viewed more than seven million times and has thousands of hilarious reactions.