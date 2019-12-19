WATCH | Jay-Z calls the shots, snatches phone from fan who tried to film Beyoncé
A video of hip-hop mogul Jay-Z snatching a phone from a fan who tried to record Beyoncé has gone viral. The video, which surfaced at the weekend, was taken at Diddy's 50th birthday celebration, according to Page Six.
Bey was having the time of her life, dancing next to her longtime friend, Kelly Rowland, when a man tried to capture the moment. Jay-Z stopped him, while Beyoncé continued dancing, reported Hip hop Wired.
The video, shared on Twitter, has been viewed more than seven million times and has thousands of hilarious reactions.
the way Jay-Z snatched that phone out his hand lmao. pic.twitter.com/V54dwFVmod— flo$$y 🚬 (@FUCCl) December 15, 2019
Here's a glimpse of what tweeps had to say:
At some point you get grown enough that you don't have to film every damn event, but live in the moment. Old boy needed to be taught.💅🏾🤷🏾♀️— Gina Gee (@SwedeGee) December 15, 2019
She's honestly a sweetheart. I feel like she leaned over and patted him on his arm for a sec, just to let him know its alr really. It's common place for them. Jay probably does this for her all the time too.— ●SAH°SET○ (@sahrenahwatkins) December 15, 2019
Beyoncé turned right around like she ain’t see nothing 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— Ashlie Marie (@kissmy_ashlie) December 15, 2019
i would be so embarrassed if that was my first encounter with him lmao.— flo$$y 🚬 (@FUCCl) December 15, 2019