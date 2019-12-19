Zozibini Tunzi on her love life: 'I'm just in love with the universe right now'

If you were thinking of shooting your shot with Miss Universe, think again.

Since being crowned earlier this month, Zozibini has been a crush for many. Unfortunately, she's too busy for a relationship right now.

In a recent interview on Build Series, Zozibini spilt the tea on her love life or, rather, lack thereof, and revealed that nothing was going down her DMs.

“I'm just in love with the universe right now and the crown ... and that's what it is,” Zozibini said.

She also joking refused to be set up with a date, saying: “No that's OK. I'm OK.”

Speaking about sexuality and attraction, Zozibini said sexuality had nothing to do with how one interacted with someone.

“I like to say, 'you are not attracted to every male guy you see just because you are straight'," she said, adding that she didn't fancy every guy she saw.