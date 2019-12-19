TshisaLIVE

Zozibini Tunzi on her love life: 'I'm just in love with the universe right now'

19 December 2019 - 06:41 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Zozibini is single and happily in love with her crown.
Zozibini is single and happily in love with her crown.
Image: Instagram/Zozibini Tunzi

If you were thinking of shooting your shot with Miss Universe, think again.

Since being crowned earlier this month, Zozibini has been a crush for many. Unfortunately, she's too busy for a relationship right now.

In a recent interview on Build Series, Zozibini spilt the tea on her love life or, rather, lack thereof, and revealed that nothing was going down her DMs.

“I'm just in love with the universe right now and the crown ... and that's what it is,” Zozibini said.

She also joking refused to be set up with a date, saying: “No that's OK. I'm OK.”

Speaking about sexuality and attraction, Zozibini said sexuality had nothing to do with how one interacted with someone.

“I like to say, 'you are not attracted to every male guy you see just because you are straight'," she said, adding that she didn't fancy every guy she saw.  

Zozibini has been making waves internationally, educating people on the different sides to beauty.

On Tuesday, she sat down with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show and spoke about her journey since winning Miss SA in August and Miss Universe.

She said she had received a lot of backlash from people when they found out she was competing for Miss Universe.

“International people started commenting and I think my most interesting one was when I came to New York, I think four months ago. I came back to SA. It was late in the evening and I took a photo of my apartment and I was like, 'ah, it's such a beautiful night' and a comment came in, saying, 'this photo is so black, it's as black as you are, Miss ugly SA'.

“I think it was at that moment where I was like, I'm not even mad because it's just how society has labelled people to be. It's like how we have been programmed to see beauty that way, you know.”

MORE

LISTEN | Zozibini Tunzi speaks to Trevor Noah about racism, gender-based violence & colourism hate

"The further you are from being fair, the uglier you are. And I just saw it as an educational moment"
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

I want young women to look at me and feel represented: Zozibini Tunzi

'It was important for me to say that message'
Lifestyle
1 day ago

From winning Mzansi's heart to taking over the world: Five must-read articles on Zozi Tunzi

Leadership! Zozi is showing up and taking space
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Zozibini Tunzi speaks to Trevor Noah about racism, gender-based ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Fans concerned for Babes Wodumo after ‘skinny’ snap goes viral TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Beyhive impressed with Zozibini's rendition of this Beyoncé song TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Connie Ferguson's TikTok dance moves are on steroids TshisaLIVE
  5. Kabza or Zinhle? The battle for Song of the Year heats up TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X