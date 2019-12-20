Burna Boy dropped from Afropunk concert in Joburg

Organisers of Afropunk festival in Johannesburg have on Friday announced that Nigerian rapper, Burna Boy has been pulled from the lineup.

This comes hot-on-the-heels of Burna Boy being dropped from the Africans Unite concert last month amidst public outcry over his comments on xenophobic violence in the country a few months ago.

Burna Boy was set to perform at Afropunk, to be held later this month, but organisers announced the u-turn through a statement on social media.

They claimed that “now isn’t the right time for him to come” and apologised to concertgoers for the inconvenience.

“Hey SA fam: After a joint discussion with Burna Boy’s team, we are announcing that he will no longer be part of Joburg’s 2019 line-up. We’ve agreed that now isn’t the right time for him to come. We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused to our community.”