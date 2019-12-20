Lady Zamar pulls out of Shimza's One Man Show: 'I don't feel safe'

The rumour mill went into overdrive after Lady Zamar announced that she has withdrawn from a concert featuring her ex, Sjava.

Zamar spoke out just one month ago about allegedly being abused at the hands of an ex. Even though she didn't mention any names, fans speculated that she might have been referring to Sjava, after the pair confirmed earlier this year that they were in a relationship.

Sjava later issued a statement slamming the allegations levelled against him and promising to pursue legal action.