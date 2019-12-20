Rebecca Malope sets the record straight on 'retirement' confusion

Fans were relieved after gospel legend Rebecca Malope clarified that she would not be retiring from the music industry entirely.

This after, she initially announced earlier this year that she had planned to call time on her career.

But in a sit-down interview with TshisaLIVE, Rebecca explained that she was retiring from making full albums not music entirely.

“I'm retiring from making albums, not music. Although I'm releasing my last album, it's not the last that gospel lovers will hear from me musically.'

Mam' Rebecca added that she planned to dominate the digital music market to keep up with the times.

“How can you retire from the word of God? You can’t retire from the word of God. I can only retire from doing too much. I will only retire when my body tells me it’s time to retire.”

The gospel icon explained that it was not the last time she would be releasing music, but it would be the last time she released a full album with 14 plus songs.

“The reason why I am making this album my very last one is that times are changing, music has become more digital. Releasing a full album will be me asking for too much from my fans. I just want to release one or two songs on streaming platforms when God inspires me with a message.”

The gospel music queen, dropped her highly anticipated 36th album, Lord You Are Good, on October 4 and dubbed it her best work after making sure the right songs were featured in it.