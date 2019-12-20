TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Refilwe Modiselle shines in new short film

20 December 2019 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Refilwe Modiselle stars in a new international short film.
Refilwe Modiselle stars in a new international short film.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Fans have finally got a glimpse of Refilwe Modiselle's new international short film, which is centred around the struggles of people living with albinism.

The model and actress plays the lead role of Mansa, a women who is assaulted and her body parts sold for muthi.

The film is expected to make its debut overseas early next year, starting in January at film festivals in the UK.

A trailer was released this week and features an emotional Modiselle breaking down as she is assaulted. In another scene she is seen missing an arm as she carries a basket through a field.

The film also features actors Aubrey Makola, Witness Magoswana, Shadi Chauke and Owethu Zulu.

Reflecting on the role, Modiselle told fans on social media that it tested her on several levels. “This heart-wrenching role took so much out of me - spiritually, mentally, emotionally and physically,” she said.

She took a swipe at the local film industry for not giving her a chance and said she was grateful to be appreciated overseas. 

“This country tends to overlook its people and doesn't give people like me a chance, when abroad they are more open. Popularity over capability out here, sadly.

"Thank you so much Langa for recognising my gift - only God knows,” she told a fan who complimented her acting skills.

TshisaLIVE
