WATCH | Refilwe Modiselle shines in new short film

Fans have finally got a glimpse of Refilwe Modiselle's new international short film, which is centred around the struggles of people living with albinism.

The model and actress plays the lead role of Mansa, a women who is assaulted and her body parts sold for muthi.

The film is expected to make its debut overseas early next year, starting in January at film festivals in the UK.

A trailer was released this week and features an emotional Modiselle breaking down as she is assaulted. In another scene she is seen missing an arm as she carries a basket through a field.