WATCH | Basketball star Dwyane Wade opens up about watching his 'son become who she is now'

He said Zion has become an inspiration to him. “First of all, you want to talk about strength and courage, my 12-year-old has way more than I have. You can learn something from your kids.”

He said he used to come from a place of ignorance but has learnt along the way.

“I grew up with the same perspective as a lot of these people out here, that's a little ignorant. I grew up with a similar perspective. And you meet people along the way that help you take those glasses off and put on some different ones. Look through life through a different lens — that's what my wife has been able to do.”

Wade, who is married to actress Gabrielle Union, said the couple focus on making sure that their children “understand the power in their voice”.