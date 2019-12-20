TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Mzansi Youth Choir's rendition of 'Silent Night' in six languages will get you feeling festive

20 December 2019 - 07:19 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Mzansi Youth Choir's rendition of the Christmas carol 'Silent Night' is becoming a favourite on YouTube.
Mzansi Youth Choir's rendition of the Christmas carol 'Silent Night' is becoming a favourite on YouTube.
Image: Twitter/Mzansi Youth Choir

The festive season is in full swing and Mzansi Youth Choir's rendition of  Silent Night is spreading all the good vibes. The choir collaborated with artists including Ami Faku, Lira and Donald to sing the song in six of SA's official languages.

The collaboration was part of the choir's #HopeForTheHolidays which aims to unite South Africans by breaking language barriers through music. Chorister Babalwa Maqungo said the artists were more than happy to put their names behind the initiative.

The six languages sung are IsiZulu, IsiXhosa, Afrikaans, Setswana, Sesotho and English. What makes this rendition even more special is that none of the artists sing in their mother tongues.

Bass singer Lucky Khumalo said this helped forge a connection between the artists as they learnt each other's languages.

“We had so much fun working with each artist in studio, teaching them to sing in our home languages but also learning better pronunciation of the Afrikaans verse from some of them.” 

For tenor Bheka Mkhize, he hopes that the version of the song will not only create cultural empathy among South Africans, but also inspire other choirs to sing this version as well. 

“Hearing it sung in our local languages will hopefully open the doors for deeper cross-cultural empathy. We also hope that choirs and families around SA will give singing this version a try.”

MORE

WATCH | Man wows Twitter with flawless Swahili in Madjozi's 'John Cena'

James Bassingthwaighte has become an internet sensation following his flawless rendition of Sho Madjozi's 'John Cena'.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

WATCH | Felicia Mabuza-Suttle surprises Ndlovu Youth Choir ahead of AGT finale tonight

Felicia took the hopes and prayers of Mzansi to the group.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Ndlovu Youth Choir didn't win 'America's Got Talent', but they won our hearts

The group got to perform with DJ Kygo
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Zozibini Tunzi speaks to Trevor Noah about racism, gender-based ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Beyhive impressed with Zozibini's rendition of this Beyoncé song TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Jay-Z calls the shots, snatches phone from fan who tried to film Beyoncé TshisaLIVE
  4. Trevor Noah vs Julius Malema: A timeline TshisaLIVE
  5. Fans concerned for Babes Wodumo after ‘skinny’ snap goes viral TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X