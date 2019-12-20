WATCH | Mzansi Youth Choir's rendition of 'Silent Night' in six languages will get you feeling festive

The festive season is in full swing and Mzansi Youth Choir's rendition of Silent Night is spreading all the good vibes. The choir collaborated with artists including Ami Faku, Lira and Donald to sing the song in six of SA's official languages.

The collaboration was part of the choir's #HopeForTheHolidays which aims to unite South Africans by breaking language barriers through music. Chorister Babalwa Maqungo said the artists were more than happy to put their names behind the initiative.

The six languages sung are IsiZulu, IsiXhosa, Afrikaans, Setswana, Sesotho and English. What makes this rendition even more special is that none of the artists sing in their mother tongues.