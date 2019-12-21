Here's who added to their brood this year

Whuuu shem, this year was truly the year of "Siyamitisa" as said on social media.

While celebs are known to keep some things on the down low - fans weren't expecting all the surprise pregnancies this year brought.

The year started off with a bang with Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini confirming that they were expecting their second child. The new addition to the Madida clan, Queen Nefertiti, made her debut on social media in September when Nandi shared an adorable snap of her at six months old.

In March, Rhythm City actress Amo Chidi welcomed a baby girl.

Although she made the announcement late last year, Loot Love gave birth to adorable twin little girls earlier this year but only gave fans a glimpse of them in August.

She shared snaps from a studio shoot of the adorable pair dressed in cute gold and pink outfits and captioned it:

"Meet the loves of my Life, Zanothando & Sisizwe. (Hip & Hop to y’all...) The owners of my time, sleep, heart and bringers of the purest form of love I’ve ever known."