TshisaLIVE

#LoveWins for these celebs

21 December 2019 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Rapper Priddy Ugly and long-time bae Bontle Modiselle are love goals.
Rapper Priddy Ugly and long-time bae Bontle Modiselle are love goals.
Image: Instagram/Rick Jade

It's no secret that relationships are hard work, but watching some of Mzansi's faves continue to win at this love thing will give you goosebumps in all the right places. 

One couple that serves #lovegoals on steroids is rapper Priddy Ugly and wifey Bontle Modiselle. 

In September, the couple tied the knot in a beautiful traditional ceremony, which they managed to keep on the down-low.

Priddy and Bontle sealed the deal in the presence of friends and family, who shared a glimpse of the wedding via their social media accounts.

Stans dubbed #RickJadeWedding a whole mood and applauded the set-up and matching outfits, which showed just how in sync they really are. The couple have since also welcomed their first child together. 

Another couple who is in it to win it is Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung who also tied the knot in September. The star-studded traditional wedding took place at Mohale's family home in Kibler Park, Johannesburg.

Just two months after their lavish traditional wedding, in November the couple were already planning their second wedding. They were choosing the right stones for their wedding bands. 

In a post on Instagram, Somizi revealed that their white wedding would take place in January 2020. 

Earlier this year, Sunday Sun reported that the much awaited wedding would take place at four different venues, with the main ceremony being staged on the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

Proving that aging together is important and after seven years of love, Mzansi's faves Dineo and Solo Langa finally said "I do".

The couple tied the knot in September at Embassy Hill in Constantia Valley, Cape Town, against a breathtaking backdrop. 

Known for their successful careers in the entertainment industry, it's no surprise that the wedding was attended by their celebrity friends. 

This included actresses Connie Ferguson and Rami Chuene, rapper Nomuzi Mabena, radio personality Mantsoe Pout and Reason and LootLove.

They however, tied the knot traditionally in May at an intimate ceremony surrounded by friends and family.

Mr & Mrs Buns — a social media love story or publicity stunt?

Even though there's a huge possibility its all part of
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Somizi's big fat wedding: Fittings at Gert’s house, surprise groom-to-be parties & Moshe to host

The countdown to the mother of ALL weddings, #SomhaleTraditionalWedding, has begun!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

WATCH | Moshe on being engaged: I'm with someone that I know I belong with

"It feels different. You breath different. You talk different."
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Jay-Z calls the shots, snatches phone from fan who tried to film Beyoncé TshisaLIVE
  2. Trevor Noah vs Julius Malema: A timeline TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Beyhive impressed with Zozibini's rendition of this Beyoncé song TshisaLIVE
  4. LISTEN | Zozibini Tunzi speaks to Trevor Noah about racism, gender-based ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Basketball star Dwyane Wade opens up about watching his 'son become who ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X