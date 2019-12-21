Year in Review: All the times Moonchild shut down the internet with her booty

Moonchild Sanelly is all about inspiring women to embrace their bodies and sent the internet into meltdown mode several times this year when she led by example, showing off her booty.

In April, Moonchild served major sauce during her performance at the Samas nominations party and even had Mshoza's stamp of approval for being comfortable in her own skin.

In July, Moonchild laughed off criticism after she lifted her skirt on TV and flashed her booty. She shocked many when she appeared on SABC 1's Real Goboza and twerked for the show's presenters.

The video clip of her twerking went viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Moonchild said she was just being herself and won't change for those who have a problem with her.

“I don’t feel anything that people say. I do what I like and I blocked out the hate. If you choose to focus on my personality, when I choose to be myself, it's on you.”

In August, Moonchild once again caused a stir when she shared a boomerang of her pulling down her pants and flaunting her booty in the streets. She told TshisaLIVE at the time that her booty was her confidence.

She then added that clothes made her feel confined, much like being behind bars.

“I can't twerk in prison, clothes make me feel like I'm in prison.”

Reflecting on her younger years, Moonchild explained she was often teased for having a big bum and now people were paying for a bum such as hers. “My bum is my confidence and I love it.”

Of course, not everyone sees things the way Moonchild does, but being 'shunned' doesn't bother her.

“I just laugh it off, the hate means nothing to me. What matters the most is that my fans know and understand me. They are crazy, just like me.”

In September, Moonchild took things up a notch and created a challenge urging her followers to embrace their sexuality and post their twerk videos. Although many were scared to participate in the challenge, Moonchild then posted a DIY of how to create a post of their own.