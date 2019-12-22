The year House of BNG took over the shelves and the streets

Before you crack open the champers for Christmas or New Years, take a look at your bottle because if it ain't Bonang's House of BNG, you ain't drinking the official drink of 2019.

After months of teasing in vineyards, Bonang launched the Brut Methode Cap Classique (MCC) and a Brut Rose MCC range at a star-studded event in March.

“We have some of the world’s best grapes here in South Africa," enthused Bonang in a press statement, adding that the range is a "love letter to Africa".

The price tag, R399, soon became a hot topic on social media, with B's celeb friends defending the "pricey" drink.

It didn't stop the drink from apparently selling out at stockist Woolworths shortly after its launch.

Sis also caught some wind for an alleged "typo" on the label of the bottle.

Beady-eyed fans spotted that the word elegant was spelt wrong on the label and soon shared comments about it on social media.

As jokes about the mishap spread, Bonang's team told TshisaLIVE it was an error in printing that only affected a small batch.

"The bottle with the error was part of a smaller batch, a consignment of about 100 bottles, that were pushed out after a large amount of demand for the product. It has been rectified and all stores should have the correct spelling," Bonang's manager Davin Phillips said.

Since then the range has made appearances at some of the country's most prestigious events, including the presidential inauguration as the official bubbly supplier, Miss SA, Vodacom Durban July, the Forbes under 30 meet-up and Sun Met.