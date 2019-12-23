Andile Gumbi's four-year-old son in hospital after accidental shooting

Gauteng police have opened a case of negligent handling of a firearm following reports that late Isibaya actor Andile Gumbi's four-year-old son shot himself over the weekend.

"Cases of failure to safeguard a firearm and negligent handling of a firearm have been opened against the owner of the firearm after the four-year-old boy allegedly shot himself in the lower body," said police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo.

According to Masondo, at around 10.50pm on Sunday, a 35-year-old man was with the boy and his mother when he left his firearm in a bag on the TV cabinet before going outside to his vehicle.

"He heard a gunshot going off inside the house. It is then that they realised that the boy allegedly shot himself in the lower body when he was handling the firearm that he took out of the bag," said Masondo.