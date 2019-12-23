TshisaLIVE

Andile Gumbi's four-year-old son in hospital after accidental shooting

23 December 2019 - 18:01 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Police have opened a case after the son of late actor Andile Gumbi allegedly shot himself.
Police have opened a case after the son of late actor Andile Gumbi allegedly shot himself.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

Gauteng police have opened a case of negligent handling of a firearm following reports that late Isibaya actor Andile Gumbi's four-year-old son shot himself over the weekend.

"Cases of failure to safeguard a firearm and negligent handling of a firearm have been opened against the owner of the firearm after the four-year-old boy allegedly shot himself in the lower body," said police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo.

According to Masondo, at around 10.50pm on Sunday, a 35-year-old man was with the boy and his mother when he left his firearm in a bag on the TV cabinet before going outside to his vehicle.

"He heard a gunshot going off inside the house. It is then that they realised that the boy allegedly shot himself in the lower body when he was handling the firearm that he took out of the bag," said Masondo.

The power within: Our last interview with Andile Gumbi

As Mzansi mourns the death of former Isibaya actor Andile Gumbi, TshisaLIVE reflects on the last time we spoke with him.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

He said the boy was recovering in hospital.

"A case was opened and a docket taken to the senior public prosecutor for a decision. No arrests have been made so far."

The Daily Sun reported that Gumbi's mother Phindile was "shattered" by the incident. According to the newspaper, the child's mother Hlengiwe Ngcongo had taken him from Phindile days before the incident.

Ngcongo called Phindile late on Sunday night to tell her that something bad had happened to the child.

"She claimed he was carrying the boyfriend’s bag, dropped it by mistake and the gun went off. But why was the gun not in a safe? I don’t know what to say to Hlengiwe, but thank God the boy is alive and now stable," Phindile was quoted as saying.

Gumbi died in October after suffering a heart attack in Israel.

MORE:

WATCH | 5 heartwarming moments from Andile Gumbi’s memorial

Andile's colleagues from the industry joined family and friends in remembering the actor's life.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

12-year-old charged with murder of his baby brother

Police in Mankweng have opened a case of murder after a 12-year-old boy shot his three-year-old brother dead at Makgeng village, gaMolepo, in the ...
News
1 month ago

Child critically injured after shooting himself with family member's gun

Paramedics in Stanger, north of Durban, were on Thursday evening treating an eight-year-old child who accidentally shot himself in the head.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Basketball star Dwyane Wade opens up about watching his 'son become who ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Jay-Z calls the shots, snatches phone from fan who tried to film Beyoncé TshisaLIVE
  3. Lady Zamar pulls out of Shimza's One Man Show: 'I don't feel safe' TshisaLIVE
  4. #Somhale conquer it all: 'People thought they wouldn't make it' TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Beyhive impressed with Zozibini's rendition of this Beyoncé song TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Say what?': 2019 in quotes - what a year!
CCTV captures alleged child-snatching in Umhlanga mall
X