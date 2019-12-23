REWIND | TV special takes viewers back to #OneNightWithSjava

Talk about reliving a moment. On Saturday night, avid Sjava fans got taken back to October, when the soulful muso brought his One Night show to the Sun Arena in Tshwane.

The concert was aired on SABC 1, leaving Mzansi in awe at what a great musician Sjava is. And he's set to gift fans with another show on February 29.

The singer found himself trending on social media for all the right reasons — fans who couldn't be there to watch Sjava live in October praised him for the good-quality production and stellar performance.

Sjava took to Instagram to thank fans for watching his show and said he appreciated their love and support.

“I can't name all of you who were a part of this production because I might forget some names, but I would like to thank everyone that was involved, from the artists, thank you so much, guys. We will be doing it again on February 29 next year in Durban. Thank you so much for your support.”