Talk about starting young! Here’s how these celeb kids are securing the bag

While most children are playing with dolls or computer games, the offspring of several SA celebrities are building lucrative careers.

Tol Ass Mo and Mome's six-year-old daughter, Khumo, is a firm favourite on her family’s reality show and has her own haircare and beauty brand, Tiny Huggs by Khumo Panda.

Khumo told TshisaLIVE she enjoys entertaining people and believes fans love her because she’s funny.

She said she wants to be a “power woman” and would like to teach young girls from other countries to have their own products.

Khumo also believes respecting her customers is the key to success.

“My parents have taught me to respect my customers, because if I don’t, I will lose my job.”

When asked what other kids can learn from her, Khumo said: “Darling, whatever you do, don’t be a housewife, be a power woman.”