5 celeb workouts that will have you resisting the urge to pig out at Christmas lunch

24 December 2019 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Connie Ferguson's work out routine is out of this world.
Image: Connie Ferguson/ Instagram

These celebs will have you thinking twice about "over doing it" this festive season.  

Throughout the year they've been doing the most in the gym all in the name of staying in shape and looking young. 

CONNIE FERGUSON

This year the TV producer, actress, mother, grandmother and loving wife took her followers on her journey to fitness as she didn't hold back from getting into shape. 

While she motivated some fans on how important it was to stay fit and healthy, others loved her positive spirit and how she found time in her busy schedule to keep a healthy life.

I mean, cava the posts below that she shared on social media, Connie is a beast in the boxing ring and gym room.

SHIMZA 

Last year Shimza made his mission to lose weight and he lived up to his word and hit the gym to get to a better version of himself.

The DJ stayed true to his fitness plan and he's now reaping impressive results.

In October, Simza shared a motivating flashback picture of his chubby self, next to a picture of him looking slimmer and healthier.

At his one-man show during the Christmas period last year, the DJ mentioned he had plans to work on a healthier version of himself.

“Slowly slowly transforming, still a long way to go but I’m happy about my consistency.” 

The star has been putting in the hours at the gym and it looks like it's paying off.

UNATHI NKAYI

Unathi loves showing off her training routine on Instagram, and from the looks of things she's not showing any signs to stop.

The Idols SA judge has also posted many progress pics on social media to help keep herself and fans motivated.

 LIESL LAURIE 

Making working out look good is the former Miss SA who believes in the importance of keeping fit and healthy. She shares her gym moments with her followers and also keeps them motivated on pushing that healthy lifestyle.

 SBAHLE MPISANE 

One that shows that never giving up was the way to a better version of themselves is fitness bunny Sbahle.

She has been a source of inspiration for many of her fans after being involved in a car accident that left her in ICU. Sbahle is now back in the swing of things, working hard to regain her strength and ability.

