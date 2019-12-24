5 celeb workouts that will have you resisting the urge to pig out at Christmas lunch

These celebs will have you thinking twice about "over doing it" this festive season.

Throughout the year they've been doing the most in the gym all in the name of staying in shape and looking young.

CONNIE FERGUSON

This year the TV producer, actress, mother, grandmother and loving wife took her followers on her journey to fitness as she didn't hold back from getting into shape.

While she motivated some fans on how important it was to stay fit and healthy, others loved her positive spirit and how she found time in her busy schedule to keep a healthy life.

I mean, cava the posts below that she shared on social media, Connie is a beast in the boxing ring and gym room.