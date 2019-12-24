Cassper Nyovest gives Bonang advice on signing artists

Rapper and record label owner Cassper Nyovest has cautioned TV personality Bonang Matheba on the “stresses” of signing artists.

Cassper joined the conversation on social media after Bonang revealed that in her next life she would like to work in A & R. Your girl B added that she would also like to start a record label.

Though B's tweets are nothing more than just thoughts, Cassper gave her a piece of advice, saying that she didn't want that kind of stress in her life. “Yoh! Hehe. Di artist! Yerrr.”