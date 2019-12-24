Here's how these Moja Love shows served major controversy this year

TV channel Moja Love did the most this year with shows that had the nation shook.

While some of the channel's shows became firm favourites among viewers, others failed to impress, resulting in the channel receiving major backlash.

Some critics went as far as to accuse the channel of “exploiting black people” by showing them in a bad light.

However, this didn't deter Moja Love from airing shows that got tongues wagging.

In May, the highly-anticipated Uyajola 99, hosted by disgraced rapper Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye, aired and Mzansi was never the same again!

The show, which is based on hit US reality show Cheaters, aims to cast the spotlight on cheating and its affect on those involved.

Though Jub Jub believed that the show was “saving” homes, in October Uyajola 99 was pulled off air after numerous complaints of violence were lodged with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA (BCCSA).

Moja Love spokesperson Lindiwe Mbonambi told TshisaLIVE that the channel would announce when the series would return.

Then in October, the channel was again slammed for “degrading black people” after the release of reality show After Tears.

The show was labelled “insensitive” for the way it portrayed the deaths and funerals of prominent people in communities.

The channel also had to pull the plug on reality show, FBK Millionaires after rumours that its lead star was allegedly “faking” his lifestyle.

The reality show followed businessman Kgopotso Tsekeleke Mmutlane, popularly known as DJ Coach, when it aired on August 17.

Four weeks after it aired, fans were greeted with a message stating that the series had been cancelled by the channel - with no further explanation.

Some believed DJ Coach's business had made him rich, while others labelled him a scammer.