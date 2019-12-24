Prince Kaybee dragged for beefing with 20-year-old TNS
Though they may have settled their differences, Prince Kaybee is still getting backlash for having had beef with 20-year-old TNS.
Kaybee's name topped the Twitter trends list after record producer TNS shared his identification details, which revealed he was born in 2000.
In a tweet, TNS said he was grateful for his journey thus far and achieving the goals he always wanted to meet.
“Lord, how did I get where I am today at this age after everything I’ve been through. You are a living God, I am you, you live in me and I’ve accepted that since day one. People please respect life, wake up and fight for what you believe in.”
Lord How did I get where I am Today at this Age 😭😭🙏🏾🙏🏾 after everything I’ve been through🙆🏾♂️😩😭😭🙏🏾🙏🏾 You are A Living God, I am You 🙏🏾You Live In Me and I’ve accepted that since Day 1🙏🏾 People please Respect Life, wake up and fight for what you believe In pic.twitter.com/xRK3xgzN9Y— SMSingomaHto33665 #Umona (@TnsMusic1) December 23, 2019
While TNS was sharing his motivational post, fans decided to take a different stance, calling Kaybee out for his past actions towards the young music producer.
At the beginning of the month, the Gugulethu hitmaker came under fire for the comments he made about TNS during an interview with MacG on Podcast and Chill with MacG.
Kaybee spoke about the early days of meeting the now “made” producer, and revealed how broke he was.
He insinuated that TNS was so broke at the time that he didn't have underwear, and claimed he was showering with shampoo.
Kaybee's comments did not sit well with many people, who called him out. Soon the muso was on the trends list for his comments.
Feeling remorseful about his actions and what he said, Kaybee apologised on Twitter. He told followers he was hurting at the time he made the comments about TNS.
He said the interview took place a while ago when he was “beefing” with TNS over a money dispute, and he regretted all the foul things he said about him.
“I was hurting at the time and everything I said came from a dark, dirty place of disappointment because of all the things that happened between TNS and I. This happened while TNS and I were fighting. I am sorry to all the people I have disappointed.”
Kaybee said he and TNS had ended their beef.
Though all is well between Kabelo and TNS, fans are still shooketh at how he decided to beef with a 20-year-old.
TNS posts his passport and Prince Kaybee trends, hmmm I love 4th Industrial Revolution pic.twitter.com/sw5yhPEhpf— Kefilwe Makoro (@StillKefilwe) December 23, 2019
