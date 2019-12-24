The year Kwesta stopped playing at clubs

The announcement came out of the blue and shocked many. To add to the mystery, the artist did not give reasons for the decision.

Some suggested that the star was just taking time to be with his family.

“You will be back. I give it a year or two. Enjoy the honeymoon phase bro. Can't wait to welcome you back,” wrote Mukovhedegrt1.

Others suggested he was focusing on “big things”.

“A shark can't be swimming with lil fishes ... I feel you boy ... you have international written all over you,” wrote Kabelo Matlejoan.

There were also those who felt “betrayed” and heartbroken by the news and tried to persuade him against it.

“You betraying us now. Sisuka kude nawe,” Jayden Nyathi wrote.

Kwesta stuck to his guns and hasn't performed in a club since. Speaking to TshisaLIVE in August, he said gigs were not really about the coins you collect.

“During my performances, you'll see all the smiles on people's faces, feeling joyful and joyous. People's happiness is the most rewarding, as it is really not about the money.”