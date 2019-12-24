TshisaLIVE

The year Kwesta stopped playing at clubs

24 December 2019 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Kwesta called time on his club gig career.
Kwesta called time on his club gig career.
Image: Via Kwesta's Instagram

If you are the kind of person who likes to watch their icons perform in the intimate setting of a pub or club, you're going to have to step out the box to see Kwesta in action.

The rapper announced in July that he was officially retiring from the #ClubLife.

The stinging blow was delivered in a tweet simply captioned: “Ending my club gig career this July ... ".

The announcement came out of the blue and shocked many. To add to the mystery, the artist did not give reasons for the decision.

Some suggested that the star was just taking time to be with his family.

You will be back. I give it a year or two. Enjoy the honeymoon phase bro. Can't wait to welcome you back,” wrote Mukovhedegrt1.

Others suggested he was focusing on “big things”.

“A shark can't be swimming with lil fishes ... I feel you boy ... you have international written all over you,” wrote Kabelo Matlejoan.

There were also those who felt “betrayed” and heartbroken by the news and tried to persuade him against it.

“You betraying us now. Sisuka kude nawe,” Jayden Nyathi wrote.

Kwesta stuck to his guns and hasn't performed in a club since. Speaking to TshisaLIVE in August, he said gigs were not really about the coins you collect.

“During my performances, you'll see all the smiles on people's faces, feeling joyful and joyous. People's happiness is the most rewarding, as it is really not about the money.”

MORE

Kwesta talks love, business and Spring Break

Raplyf, love life, Spring Break... Kwesta spills the tea
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

How the Ndlovu Youth Choir is spending their new-found cash

The members of the Ndlovu Youth Choir are feeling the change of pace in their lives — and their success has brought small offshoots to their ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

WATCH | Kwesta's song gives Rami Chuene the 'spirit' to work out

Rami Chuene's boxing skills are on another level.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Cassper claps back at hater who said #OneNightWithSjava was better than ALL his ... TshisaLIVE
  2. #Somhale conquer it all: 'People thought they wouldn't make it' TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Basketball star Dwyane Wade opens up about watching his 'son become who ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Fans weigh in on the 'Rick Ross Block Party' tour drama TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Jay-Z calls the shots, snatches phone from fan who tried to film Beyoncé TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Promises, jokes and controversies: President Cyril Ramaphosa's year in quotes
'Say what?': 2019 in quotes - what a year!
X