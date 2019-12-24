TIMELINE | Inside Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee’s split

DJ Black Coffee and his estranged wife, actress Enhle Mbali were one of Mzansi's fave celeb couples, who served #couplegoals, so it's not surprising that their army of fans were shooketh when they confirmed they were getting a divorce.

After months of swirling speculation surrounding the state of their marriage, Enhle confirmed the split in a video statement on Instagram in November.

In July City Press reported that the couple had split, but they refused to confirm the claims then.

Black Coffee and Enhle got engaged in 2010. They then had a traditional wedding a year later and a glamorous white wedding in 2017.

Timeline of events leading to the divorce:

BLACK COFFEE ADDRESSES CHEATING RUMOURS

Earlier this year, a picture of DJ Black Coffee with David Guetta's ex-wife, Cathy Lobé sent the rumour mill into overdrive.

The rumours didn't sit well with Black Coffee who took to Twitter to deny claims that there was something going on between them, saying Cathy was “nothing more than a business partner and shall remain so for the foreseeable future”.

He wrote, “It’s quite sad that on social media people are so quick to confidently vilify and lynch people without a shred of evidence into wrongdoing.”

ENHLE REITERATING THAT BLACK COFFEE'S WASN'T CHEATING WITH CATHY

Enhle broke her silence in a video shared on Instagram Live, reiterating what her hubby said about Cathy being just his business partner.

She said: “Cathy is the sweetest, sweetest ... I love you.”

However, social media users were quick to point out that the video was from July last year and that Enhle was subtly trying to tell them all was cool and they should mind their own business.

REPORTS OF DIVORCE

A few days later, City Press again reported that the couple had filed for divorce. When asked for comment, Enhle refused to discuss any details, saying: “Sorry, I have no comment.”

DJ ZINHLE INTERVIEW

In August, Enhle sparked a strong debate after an interview she did with DJ Zinhle, in which they addressed taking back their cheating partners.

The interview, which took place on Enhle's THD24 show, Yours Sincerely, saw her and Zinhle open up about the alleged cheating scandals that have rocked their relationships.

“Personally, for me, cheating is an issue, but not as big as the fact that a person sat in front of you and lied to your face every single day.”

ZINHLE REACTS TO BEING BLINDSIDED BY ENHLE

Two months after the interview, DJ Zinhle revealed that she had no clue she would be discussing moving on from a “cheating” scandal when she sat down with Enhle.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Zinhle said she had made a decision not to speak about her love life long before the interview, however, found herself talking about taking AKA back after he cheated with TV personality Bonang.