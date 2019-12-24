WATCH | No shortage of love & Louis Vuitton spoils for Somizi's birthday

Somizi's birthday on Monday was a celebration fit for royalty.

And, rightfully so!

Somgaga's hubby, Mohale, pulled out all the stops to make sure his day was nothing short of special.

Mohale set the bar really high when he surprised Somizi at the Metro FM studios with flowers and several LV gift bags.

He also paid tribute to his bae: “Today we celebrate my human diary, my husband, my anchor, my biggest cheerleader, THE LOVE OF MY LIFE! Happy birthday baby. I wish you nothing but strength, health, wealth, success and love!!"

The staff at LV also surprised Somizi – with balloons and sparkles.