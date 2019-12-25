Christmas is more than just about the turn up for Semi T

Labantwana ama Uber hitmaker Semi T has been the cause of many people losing their morals on the floor in Dezemba, but the hitmaker will be spending his Christmas in the house of the Lord.

The singer told TshisaLIVE he’s ecstatic about spending time with his family over the festive season and gushed over the support they had given him in chasing his dreams.

What is the most expensive gift you’ve received?

My mother bought me an expensive laptop and my step dad bought me a sound system. It made my life very easy because it is difficult to pursue my love for DJing.

Why is Christmas special to you?

Christmas is special to me because I go to church with my family to celebrate the birth of Jesus. My mom is a strong believer and I’m from a Christian home.

If you receive a bad gift would you return it?

I won't return it because it’s the thought that counts. It doesn’t matter how bad it is.