Nomsa Buthelezi: Christmas brings my family together

It's been three months since Nomsa Buthelezi, aka 'Gomorrah Diva', got married and the actress can't wait to spend time with her bae Zandile Shezi.

Nomsa sat down with TshisaLIVE to spill the tea on her Christmas plans, gifts and hectic schedule.

What is the most expensive gift you've received?

I once got a big and expensive portrait from my partner, who spoils me with gifts now and then. It’s very sentimental to me.

Why is Christmas special to you?

Christmas is special to me because it brings my family together. I'm looking forward to spending the special day with my loved ones and it means a lot to me.

What is on your Christmas lunch menu?

For Christmas lunch I always make sure that there's pasta salad and all sorts of yummy food. Not forgetting my favourite, malva pudding dessert. There's no feast without a dessert.

If you got a bad Christmas gift would you return it?

Never, I will never return it, because it came from a good heart. I will definitely keep it.

Out of ten, how do you feel after Christmas?

LOL! I feel nine out of ten.