Sbahle celebrates her 'second Christmas': I don't know what it was or how it felt before

Sbahle Mpisane is celebrating only her second Christmas in memory after surviving a horror car crash last year.

Sbahle lost control of her car during the early hours of August 9 2018 on Margaret Mncadi Avenue (Victoria Embankment) in Durban and was seriously injured in the accident. Paramedics had to use the Jaws of Life to remove her from the wreckage.

The star had amnesia after the accident and told TshisaLIVE that last year was her “first Christmas”.

Why is Christmas special to you?

I've celebrated one Christmas so far because I forgot everything else, but irrespective, I think for me it was more special last year because I didn't know what Christmas was or how it felt like.

I was surrounded by family, gifts were received and exchanged and sending special messages to everyone in the house was very touching. I know this year's Christmas is going to be much bigger and full of more love. I'm very excited.

What is the most expensive gift you’ve received?

Agh! I can't recall, but for Christmas [in my family] it's never been a thing that you receive huge presents like getting a car or a house. No, it's mostly vouchers, so you can go and buy yourself whatever you want to get.