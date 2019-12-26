Kelly Khumalo and Chad da Don's rollercoaster romance
It was a fairytale romance that was set to last a lifetime, a romance that had already been revived once before; but 2019 was the year that Kelly K and Chad da Don's love finally died.
As Kelly and Chad celebrated the start of 2019, their romance was solid. Kelly had found her missing piece and the couple had referred to each other as husband and wife.
But not long after reports that there was trouble in paradise surfaced, with all their loved-up pictures from social media being deleted.
Chad confirmed the split but was upset and told Drum that Kelly was the best thing that had ever happened to him.
“We split up but there are no bad vibes. Her husband-to-be is out there somewhere and I will also find my wife one day. I've been through a lot and Kelly's love was medicinal ... My heart feels sore but there is no pain God cannot cure. Kelly and I had a good run. We were blessed with a great time but now it's over,” he told the publication.
A month later they were back together and were apparently “engaged”, with the rapper's mother slamming claims that the break-up was a publicity stunt
Kelly hit back at all those who told her to tone down the romance or shaded the interracial romance, telling people to sit down.
“Our lives, our decisions. Don't f*cking tell us what to do.” she told a follower in April.
Chad spoilt his queen with a massive ring to celebrate their engagement, a morganite jewel on a rose-coloured ring band made from gold, weighing 12.03 grams. The ring also has 40 'natural round' diamonds.
They also took a spiritual step and got baptised to signal their commitment to each other.
In May, Kelly couldn't help but gush over her perfect home and how much of a role model Chad was to her son Christian.
Kelly posted a cute snap on Instagram of Chad and Christian rocking the same pose and a sweet caption to go with it.
“I could never ask for a better role model for my son Chad, the God in you reflects in everything you do,” she wrote.
Sadly, the romance died shortly after and the socials were silent about the relationship until much later in the year.
Then in November Chad left fans shooketh when he introduced Mzansi to his new bae, who its evident will be ushering the new year with him.