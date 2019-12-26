TshisaLIVE

The year social media influencers cemented their place & scored those bags

26 December 2019 - 12:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Mihlali and Lasizwe are living their best lives.
Image: Instagram/ Mihlali Ndamase

Over the past few years social media influencers have been riding the wave to success and stardom. 

The likes of Lasizwe, Mihlali and Faith Nketsi proved that there's a bright future for influencers in Mzansi. 

Apart from gaining popularity and fame, they've also been securing those coins through their work. 

LASIZWE DAMBUZA

When Lasizwe launched his career in 2016 by sharing parody videos to his YouTube channel, he was relatively unknown with just a handful of followers. 

However, by the start of this year he had added 'presenter, reality TV star and influencer of note' to his repertoire. 

In March, Lasizwe made it onto the 100 Most Influential Young South Africans list, which features the likes of Caster Semenya, Nomzamo Mbatha and Nasty C. 

Lasizwe's influence is reaching new heights

Fast forward to 2019, Lasizwe has found a way to speak about things that matter.
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Apart from all the other cool things he's done in the past year, Lasizwe and fellow vlogger Mihlali Ndamase jetted off to Atlanta in October for the annual YouTube Black FanFest. 

Lasizwe and Mihlali rubbed shoulders with the likes of beauty guru Jackie Aina and Skai Jackson at the event.

Our guy also taught Skai a few South African dance moves. 

MIHLALI NDAMASE

Over the past year, Mihlali went from being a relatively unknown beauty vlogger to being one of two South Africans to make it onto the Instagram Rich List, released annually by UK-based company Hopper HQ. 

According to the list, Mihlali apparently charges R25,000 per post. 

The influencer who has a strong Instagram following of 755,000 has also become one of Mzansi's A-listers. 

R25,000 a post: SA 'influencer' Mihlali Ndamase makes Instagram rich list

At 22, social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase has landed a spot on the global Instagram rich list.
Lifestyle
4 months ago

FAITH NKETSI AKA QUEEN TWERK

Faith Nketsi went from being a socialite and video vixen, to the first female to score a reality show, Have Faith on MTV Africa, airing in 43 countries. 

Fans go crazy for Faith Nketsi’s new reality show

'Faith Nketsi's independence turns me on'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

