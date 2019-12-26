TIMELINE | The Qwabe twins win Mzansi over

Ever since twins Viggy and Virginia Qwabe made their debut on the past season of reality show, Idols SA they became firm fan favourites.

Each week they won more fans over with their singing abilities and versatility.

Die-hard fans were convinced that they would emerge victorious at the end of the competition but things took an unexpected turn when Virginia was eliminated from the show in November.

Hours after Virginia was axed, her sister Viggy announced that she had decided to withdraw from the competition as well.

Shortly after Viggy's announcement of her departure from the show, social media was filled with speculation that there was more to her withdrawal than met the eye.

The rumour mill went into overdrive, with claims that the twins could have been bullied.

However, the HOD of PR and publicity of M-Net's local entertainment channels, Philly Kubheka dismissed the speculation.

“Viggy withdrew from the competition on her own accord and her decision is fully supported by her family and the channel.”

A few weeks later it was also confirmed that the twins had declined an invite to be at the finale of the competition.

According to Sowetan, the twins' father and spokesperson Laurence Qwabe said the decision not to participate in the finale was taken by the family and fans.

He didn't want to reveal the reasons behind the decision but confirmed that they were not going.

“This is a decision that was taken by the family and their fans that they should not go to the finale.”

Despite all the drama surrounding their exit from Idols, the twins have a bright future ahead of them.

In November, it was confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the twins had bagged a record deal with DJ Tira's Afrotainment.