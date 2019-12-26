Year in Review: These international celebs' visits shook Mzansi

It was a busy year for Mzansi with several international stars making their way to our shores.

Of course fans rallied together to give their faves a warm Mzansi welcome.

Sam Smith's highly-anticipated tour

Die-hard fans nearly lost their minds when it was announced that singing sensation Sam Smith would be making his way to the country for the first time.

The star's performances in the country was part of his The Thrill Of It All World Tour .

The superstar totally rocked his shows at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg on April 13 & 14.

However, Cape Town fans were left disappointed as the icon had to cancel his shows due to health reasons.