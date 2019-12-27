TshisaLIVE

Babes Wodumo hints at joining the Amapiano wave and fans are here for it

27 December 2019 - 10:10 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Babes Wodumo is ready to join the Amapiano wave.
Babes Wodumo is ready to join the Amapiano wave.
Image: Instagram/Babes Wodumo

Queen of gqom Babes Wodumo has hinted at a musical comeback and is considering releasing an Amapiano track.

The Wololo hitmaker took to social media this week to share the news after hinting that she would love to make a song with the genre's current frontrunner Kabza De Small.

“They say Babes Wodumo is done. Wait until we get a (sic) Amapiano hit,” she said.

Babes' possible move to Amapiano comes after a heated debate online that gqom was “dead”. 

Many, including designer Thula Sindi, trashed gqom music, saying it was time for the country to move on from music that sounded like “a dustbin falling downstairs”.

Distruction Boyz plan to 'resurrect' gqom with Sinenkani: Gqom is not dead

The Boyz say they are bringing a different flavour of gqom that SA will love
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

And if social media reactions are anything to go by, Babes' fans would love to see the artist moving over to Amapiano.

Here is a snapshot of what tweeps had to say.

MORE

Fans concerned for Babes Wodumo after ‘skinny’ snap goes viral

"What's happening with Babes Wodumo, guys?"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Cassper defends Babes Wodumo: Her personal issues have ruined her name, not her talent

"I really pray she has people that love her and will carry her out of this mess - honestly!"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

The history of cornflakes, and other burning questions SA asked Google in 2019

Why were Cornflakes invented? This was the question that most South Africans asked search engine Google this year.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Prince Kaybee dragged for beefing with 20-year-old TNS TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu’s most expensive gift? A Citizen watch from bae TshisaLIVE
  3. TIMELINE | Inside Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee’s split TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper claps back at hater who said #OneNightWithSjava was better than ALL his ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Khaya and Ntando Mthethwa call it quits TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
''It's now time to stop'': SA gender-based violence stats alarming in 2019
X