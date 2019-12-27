Babes Wodumo hints at joining the Amapiano wave and fans are here for it

Queen of gqom Babes Wodumo has hinted at a musical comeback and is considering releasing an Amapiano track.

The Wololo hitmaker took to social media this week to share the news after hinting that she would love to make a song with the genre's current frontrunner Kabza De Small.

“They say Babes Wodumo is done. Wait until we get a (sic) Amapiano hit,” she said.