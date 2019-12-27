Babes Wodumo hints at joining the Amapiano wave and fans are here for it
Queen of gqom Babes Wodumo has hinted at a musical comeback and is considering releasing an Amapiano track.
The Wololo hitmaker took to social media this week to share the news after hinting that she would love to make a song with the genre's current frontrunner Kabza De Small.
“They say Babes Wodumo is done. Wait until we get a (sic) Amapiano hit,” she said.
A song with @KabzaDeSmall_— Bongekile simelane (@BABESWODUMO___) December 25, 2019
kabz
Will work out.
They think babes wodumo is done. Wait until we get a amapiano hit. Nizozwa !!!— Bongekile simelane (@BABESWODUMO___) December 25, 2019
Babes' possible move to Amapiano comes after a heated debate online that gqom was “dead”.
Many, including designer Thula Sindi, trashed gqom music, saying it was time for the country to move on from music that sounded like “a dustbin falling downstairs”.
And if social media reactions are anything to go by, Babes' fans would love to see the artist moving over to Amapiano.
Here is a snapshot of what tweeps had to say.