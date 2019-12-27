Emtee reflects on being homeless and without a car

Rapper Emtee is probably more relieved than others that 2019 is almost at its end after enduring some real difficulties this year.

The rapper announced that he was planning to leave his record label Ambitiouz Entertainment in June and took to Twitter to share the hashtag #FreeEmtee.

He was soon left without a home or car.

Emtee told TshisaLIVE at the time that he was doing what he could to survive.

He also revealed that his wife and children had moved in with his in-laws while he tried to find a new place for them, and to negotiate an exit from Ambitiouz.

“They (Ambitiouz) didn't repossess the house and cars. I don't have it anymore. They helped me get it but it wasn't part of the contract. It was simply that I had problems with the maintenance and it is a matter between myself and the agents.”

He added that he wanted to leave the label “as clean as possible”.

“It is true. It is unfortunate about the how. I am trying at the moment but unfortunately I am surrounded by a lot of people. That is a lift for the next person. I don't blame anyone for saying what they feel is going on but they need to be sensitive to what is happening behind the scenes.”

Emtee said he made the decision to leave for his own future and to be an example to his children.

“I am trying to do this for my children. I want them to see me as an example. I want them to see that I stick by my word and I had the balls to leave.”

Two months later, he returned to Twitter to announce that he had officially left Ambitiouz.

The rapper said he had approached his attorneys to negotiate his exit from the label and they had told him he could leave.

“After much back and forth between my attorneys and Ambitiouz Entertainment, my attorneys confirmed that there was legally no reason why I could not leave Ambitiouz Entertainment to pursue my career as I saw fit, I accordingly proceeded to do precisely that, on Thursday 08 August 2019.”