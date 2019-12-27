Fans finally admit that DJ Maphorisa is the greatest producer in SA
“Maphorisa's back must be so sore from carrying the whole music industry”
DJ Maphorisa has been saying he's the greatest there is as far as SA music is concerned and, finally, Mzansi agrees.
As the last day of the year is soon approaching and people give their suggestions as to which song would be the “cross-over” song, fans on social media took the time to acknowledge Maphorisa's contribution to music this year.
Known for his versatility and as the man behind many hits, Maphorisa's name made it on the trends list, the producer getting a resounding nod for making sure people enjoy 2019 with all the hits he and Kabza composed this year.
Though he's lapping up the praise now, Maphorisa has received his fair share of criticism from people who said he was riding Kabza's wave and “overworking” him.
Seeming unfazed, in July Maphorisa shared on Twitter that the hate would not stop his shine.
“Everyone wants a piece of Scorpion Kings. Haters want it down on platforms. Guys are jealous (of me), saying I am using Kabza. Why all this hate while everyone loves this project? Since Kabza started working with me has he ever missed a gig? So we don't deserve it?”
Everyone wants a peace of Scorpion Kings 💔— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) July 22, 2019
Haters want it down on platforms
Guys are jealous saying iam using Kabza
Why all this hate while everyone loves this project
Since Kabza started working with me has he ever missed a gig?
So we dnt deserve it?
It might have taken Mzansi a long time to recognise Maphorisa for the hits he makes, but like the good old saying goes, “Better late than never", right?
Here is what some people had to say about Lawd Porry:
This guy is responsible for production on a MINIMUM OF 10 SONGS that are played in every event(parties, clubs, get-togethers, etc.) that is taking place in South Africa this December 2019!— Sizwe_Ntanzi (@Czwe_mdk) December 26, 2019
His name is DJ MAPHORISA! #LivingLegend 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 @DjMaphorisa pic.twitter.com/5RYe3LFdBE
Maphorisa's back must be so sore from carrying the whole music industry. Mans had no off days this WHOLE year. 😭 Yo fave could never. ❤️— Retired Rebel (@TsholoRabotsho) December 26, 2019
Dj Maphorisa if you know you know.... Argue with your keyboard 💅💅— 🌷🎀Yandiswa. Nduku🇿🇦🌼🌺 (@Yandicwer_N) December 27, 2019
Maphorisa has been number one THE WHOLE YEAR. DO YOU UNDERSTAND? 😭 https://t.co/tTW9hEbeMM— Retired Rebel (@TsholoRabotsho) December 26, 2019
Any song with Maphorisa and Kabza Da Small on it.. https://t.co/HT51j0k7wx— Nwabi (@Nwabisa__) December 26, 2019
But can we, as a kwauntry throw a very big party for @DjMaphorisa and @KabzaDeSmall_ beginning of next year?? pic.twitter.com/2RlfJYSbr2— Sbo F (@sbo_fokol) December 26, 2019
Kabza da small & dj maphorisa ruled 2019 all the songs they dropped are songs of the year pic.twitter.com/3i6s8pHaCd— #FreeANXIETY (@MICRHYMESA) December 26, 2019