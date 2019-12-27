Fans finally admit that DJ Maphorisa is the greatest producer in SA

DJ Maphorisa has been saying he's the greatest there is as far as SA music is concerned and, finally, Mzansi agrees.

As the last day of the year is soon approaching and people give their suggestions as to which song would be the “cross-over” song, fans on social media took the time to acknowledge Maphorisa's contribution to music this year.

Known for his versatility and as the man behind many hits, Maphorisa's name made it on the trends list, the producer getting a resounding nod for making sure people enjoy 2019 with all the hits he and Kabza composed this year.

Though he's lapping up the praise now, Maphorisa has received his fair share of criticism from people who said he was riding Kabza's wave and “overworking” him.

Seeming unfazed, in July Maphorisa shared on Twitter that the hate would not stop his shine.

“Everyone wants a piece of Scorpion Kings. Haters want it down on platforms. Guys are jealous (of me), saying I am using Kabza. Why all this hate while everyone loves this project? Since Kabza started working with me has he ever missed a gig? So we don't deserve it?”