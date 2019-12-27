Shimza inspires after One Man Show: 'It's possible - keep believing’
While some people were indoors celebrating Christmas with their family and friends, others decided to enjoy it differently: at Shimza's One Man Show.
Taking pride in community development and bringing the vibe to his hometown, Shimza hosted his show once again in Tembisa, northeast of Johannesburg.
After successfully hosting the first international instalment of the party in Paris earlier this year, on Christmas Shimza brought it back home to the people nearest and dearest to him.
Celebrating the full house at the show, Shimza shared his joy on social media, showing gratitude for the support he has received from fans.
“It’s possible - keep on going and believing! #OMS2019 thank you,” he wrote.
Blessed 🙏🏾❤️ Thank you 😭😭😭 #OMS2019 pic.twitter.com/RCJaMvPNIp— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) December 25, 2019
It looks like Shimza literally lit up Tembisa with his latest instalment of the One Man Show, which he first started there back in 2011, to end the year on a high note.
Of course it hasn't always been a smooth ride for Shimza to ensure a successful event.
In October he got tongues wagging with comments about more promoters needing to adopt a “no cooler box” policy at events. In a lengthy thread on Twitter, Shimza said event organisers risked making a loss by allowing cooler boxes into shows, while alcohol retailers pocketed the profits instead.
Shimza's comments did not sit well with some tweeps, who labelled him “arrogant” - but also sending him to the top of the trends list.
He soon set the record straight on Twitter, claiming he was advocating for people to not be ripped off.
“A lot of you think I'm saying that you guys must be ripped off and stuff. I'm saying if I'm doing the festival, why must our consumers go to Tops and spend R500 and only give me R100, while Tops is not contributing to the show?" he told followers in a video clip.
"It takes a lot of money to put up a show. It takes a lot of strain.”
That’s it! No one said rip off consumers, protect your business so you can sustain it and make a profit coz you in business for that! pic.twitter.com/KtsekVv8BW— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) October 20, 2019