Shimza inspires after One Man Show: 'It's possible - keep believing’

While some people were indoors celebrating Christmas with their family and friends, others decided to enjoy it differently: at Shimza's One Man Show.

Taking pride in community development and bringing the vibe to his hometown, Shimza hosted his show once again in Tembisa, northeast of Johannesburg.

After successfully hosting the first international instalment of the party in Paris earlier this year, on Christmas Shimza brought it back home to the people nearest and dearest to him.

Celebrating the full house at the show, Shimza shared his joy on social media, showing gratitude for the support he has received from fans.

“It’s possible - keep on going and believing! #OMS2019 thank you,” he wrote.