Sho Madjozi booked off after sibling's passing

“Sho Madjozi will be back at work as soon as she is in a position to do so”

27 December 2019 - 12:30 By Masego Seemela
Sho Madjozi is mourning the death of her sibling.
Image: Instagram/ Sho Madjozi

After an incredible 2019, Sho Madjozi's year ended in tragedy after the passing of her sister, Makhananï Maganye, who died in a road accident.

Sho lost her sister in a car accident on December 17. She was laid to rest on December 22.

The news was confirmed in a statement issued on Wednesday by We Make Music Ltd on social media.

“On Behalf of Sho Madjozi, we wish to express our gratitude for the support we have received following the tragic death of her younger sister, Makhananï Maganye, in a car accident on December 17 in Bungeni village, Limpopo. Makhananï was laid to rest on Sunday 22 December.”

The statement added that they were grateful to organisers of various shows that Sho could not honour during her difficult time. “We acknowledge and appreciate the disappointment of fans who were looking forward to her performances and appeal for their understanding and support.”

The statement said Sho would be back at work as soon as she was in a position to do so.

It concluded by urging South Africans to drive carefully, especially during the festive season.

