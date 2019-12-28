Beyoncé stans on Africa with The Lion King

Beyoncé stunned the Beyhive and the rest of the world when news broke that she was set to play the role of Nala in the remake of The Lion King in April.

Word about Bey being in the animation movie was not the only thing that got the hive buzzing as they lost it on the socials when they first heard the soundtrack to The Lion King, titled Spirit, which Bey also produced with Mzansi's very own Lebo M.

The song, which was released in July, has garnered more than eight million views on YouTube and features African-inspired views and scenes of Nala, the character Beyoncé plays.

Bey not only released an uplifting song but she also impressively curated her project, Lion King: The Gift, which featured our favs Moonchild and Busiswa.

Taken by this game-changing opportunity, Moonchild took a moment to express her gratitude at seeing her dream come to life and how, after many rejections, she has had the last laugh.

“I have no words to explain and express my gratitude for being one of the chosen ones for The Lion King soundtrack by my ultimate favourite artist in the world, Beyoncé, y’all. Anyone who knows me or Google interviews has heard me say one day I’ll work with the Queen! They laughed ... Look who got the last laugh now! Dreams come true and nothing is impossible,” Moonchild said.

The album also features the likes of Jay-Z, Pharrell, Childish Gambino and Wiz Kid, among many other brilliant artists, left Mzansi in celebration mode when they realised Moonchild and Busiswa were representing SA.