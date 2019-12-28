TshisaLIVE

Celebs help raise awareness around mental health issues

28 December 2019 - 14:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Gigi Lamayne has made several changes to improve her mental health.
Image: Instagram/Gigi Lamayne

SA celebs took the lead in the fight against depression and other mental health issues by creating more conversations around the issue. 

The stigma around depression and mental health has in the past prevented sufferers from speaking out or getting help. 

While, the country still has a long way to go in the fight, 2019 saw many famous faces open up about their personal experiences. 

In June, singer Nichume's apparent suicide sent shockwaves through the nation and reignited conversations around depression and suicide.

In a tweet, DJ Black Coffee encouraged artists to look out for each other. "Dear artists, as fake as the industry can be, let's be real and check on each other," he wrote.

Earlier this year rapper Cassper Nyovest also spoke out about his own struggles with depression when he was trying to break into the industry. 

A year after surviving a mental breakdown and a suicide attempt, rapper Gigi Lamayne is in a much better space and has made several changes to improve her life. 

