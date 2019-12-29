9 spicy clapbacks Bonang served this year
This year fans saw a different side to Bonang Matheba aka Queen B.
Sis has always been the perfect lady and in the past when those trolls came calling Queen B either used the block button or ignored them.
However, this year Bonang was gatvol of the constant smack being said about her and delivered some ice cold clapbacks.
Here are just some of our favs.
Exhibit 1
Bonang hit back hard at suggestions that she's a “diva” after a video of her rolling down her window to greet a frenzy of school children made its way onto social media.
Queen B surprised a group of school children on their way home but some followers dragged B for hiding behind her designer shades and car door.
B was not subtle in her response.
Exhibit 2
As women took to social media at the height of outrage around incidents of femicide in the country to ask #AmINext, B's ex DJ Euphonik took to Twitter to say: “We are trash.”
B clapped back at the tweet, using the word “nonke” which Euphonik came up with a few years ago. It refers to negative people on Twitter.
Exhibit 3
Outspoken poet Ntsiki Mazwai got tongues wagging on social media in October after she questioned whether Bonang “owns” her Woolworths lingerie line, or was just another “influencer”.
Bonang made it clear she's a busy woman who wasn't about to entertain Ntsiki.
I don’t have time for nonsense. https://t.co/qM2aHTo9WX— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) October 19, 2019
Exhibit 4
Bonang took to Twitter in July to ask tweeps for their opinion on which song is currently the biggest in Mzansi. One tweep wasn't impressed and asked her to rather participate in more “serious” topics.
B kept her response loud, simple and clear.
Exhibit 5
Bonang's snaps often leave fans drooling but when one fan came calling, suggesting that her booty was overrated, she hit back.
B wasted no time with a stern and stinging clapback.
Exhibit 6
When a troll posted a picture of Bonang and suggested that she had boob job, the B force came to her defence.
As a war erupted, one follower responded to her being roasted by saying: “You colour blind Malusi thanks for showing my pic though at least I ain't ugly”.
Bonang then responded to the tweet by saying “You are Sis. Both in & out”.
You are Sis. Both in & out. ❤️ https://t.co/a81aNvCkEd— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) December 9, 2018
Exhibit 7
A follower tagged Bonang in a tweet reading; “I prayed about it and God says you need to bow before him and praise him publicly and stop producing alcohol. Why don't you use your influence for good?”.
B had just two words (and an emoji) for the user.
Exhibit 8
A fan was left crying after he claimed that he had been catfished and conned by “Queen B” online.
The fake Bonang wannabe asked the guy for R100 airtime, which he bought. She later asked him to buy airtime for her sister, who was stuck on the M1 and couldn't do so herself because her app wasn't working and she had to be in the studio.
Bonang had no chill for the man and told him he deserved to be catfished if he fell for the con.
If you believe you’re talking to ME, then you deserve to get catfished. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/35aTh9AXKB— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) August 27, 2019
Exhibit 9
Queen B was feeling nostalgic and posted a throwback video of herself at her 30th birthday party with her ex, AKA.
Responding to a claim that she could have just cut AKA out of the video, Bonang told the critic to grow up.