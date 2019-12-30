Heavy K hits back at body shamers: I don’t give a sh*t, my weight never stopped me
Heavy K has hit back at those who have weighed in on his personal life and mocked his weight, saying his size has never stopped him shutting up his haters.
The star has been heating up dance floors this December, but found himself the topic of conversation after news of his split from his wife, Ntombi Nguse, broke and people started making nasty comments about his size.
When one user said many SA women relentlessly body shame men and rapper Cassper Nyovest agreed, Heavy jumped on Twitter to respond.
The Inde hitmaker told Cassper: “They do it all the time but me I don’t give a sh*t, bro. I’m living my best life and my weight never stopped me from finishing them.”
They do it all the time but me I don’t give a shit bro I’m living my best life & my weight never stopped me from finishing them... https://t.co/VD5coZVEhk— #NdenzeNtoni (@HeavykDrumboss) December 28, 2019
Heavy K also responded to a user who said his marriage had failed because he never deserved “that pretty wife”.
Oh clearly awndazi masendakho!! https://t.co/njbvOoDUYG— #NdenzeNtoni (@HeavykDrumboss) December 28, 2019
Nguse confirmed their split in a statement on Instagram at the weekend.
“We fell deeply in love with each other and we always will have love and respect for each other, as we share a special bond together through our children. However, once a relationship becomes something toxic and starts taking away from the person that you are, then it's time to let it go.
“I didn't like the person I was becoming in that relationship, neither did I like who my partner had become. We both wronged each other in ways that can never be repaired,” she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
OFFICIAL STATEMENT : To my beloved followers, before the rumours start spewing out of control, I would like to publicly confirm that Mkhululi 'Heavy K' Siqula and I have decided to go our seperate ways. We fell deeply in love with each other and we always will have love and respect for each other, as we share a special bond together through our kids. However, once a relationship becomes something toxic and starts taking away from the person that you are, then it's time to let it go. I didn't like the person I was becoming in that relationship, neither did I like who my partner had become. We both wronged each other in ways that can never be repaired. We managed to put up a front for the public eye, but behind closed doors we had absolutely no regard for each other. We tried to fix it, but there's just certain things that cannot be fixed once they're broken. What was once a loving relationship had become a cold place I could no longer call home. I, eventually decided I wanted out, and in as much it was one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, I think it's what's best for my kids and I right now, and I'd also like to ask that their privacy please be respected during this difficult time. A failed relationship might make one feel like a failure, but eventually you find grace in the idea that life goes on. We move forward with love and a commitment to co-parenting our children and hopefully one day, we'll be able to form a friendship for their sake. Thank you for your continued support and love. God bless you all.