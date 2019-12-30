Heavy K hits back at body shamers: I don’t give a sh*t, my weight never stopped me

Heavy K has hit back at those who have weighed in on his personal life and mocked his weight, saying his size has never stopped him shutting up his haters.

The star has been heating up dance floors this December, but found himself the topic of conversation after news of his split from his wife, Ntombi Nguse, broke and people started making nasty comments about his size.

When one user said many SA women relentlessly body shame men and rapper Cassper Nyovest agreed, Heavy jumped on Twitter to respond.

The Inde hitmaker told Cassper: “They do it all the time but me I don’t give a sh*t, bro. I’m living my best life and my weight never stopped me from finishing them.”