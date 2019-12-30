Moshe has the internet in meltdown mode over 'kissing commentary'
TV host Moshe Ndiki once again had fans in stitches when a video clip of him commenting on a kiss went viral on social media.
The kiss, from a recent episode of Uyang'thanda Na, surfaced again on Sunday when it was shared by one Twitter user.
In the clip Moshe can be heard getting more excited than a kid on Christmas and even using sound effects.
Fans were even more defeated by the bachelor saying his crush tasted as good as she looked.
Moshe💔💔💔💔😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂what do you think about this kiss guys pic.twitter.com/NZiupH4a0n— Master piece😍 (@therealxolo) December 29, 2019
Soon Moshe and the clip were trending on Twitter as fans weighed in on the kiss and the host's reaction.
Some claimed it traumatised them, while others said they were lining up for tips from the bachelor on how to win over a lady.
Soon TLs were filled with memes and messages about it.
Here are some of our favs:
I'm traumatized and Moshe just made it worse😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5GmYAeWNK0— +Positive Vibes (@RoyaltiOnWheels) December 29, 2019
Moshe can't even begin explaining how the kiss was 😂😂😂 https://t.co/LuoWXUqkCQ— 🌈Thabani Quinton🌈 (@quinton_thabani) December 30, 2019
Ulethabo wathi took😂😂😂 I'm defeated ...Moshe!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/Rni5Y4sEP2— Moipone Mokoena (@Mpn_mokoena) December 29, 2019
Guys Moshe is a national treasure! 🤣😭💀 https://t.co/afdTYe2tF8— Metronome Shawty ⚡️ Melanin Monroe (@ChabiSetsubi) December 30, 2019
Moshe's commentary makes anything 10x funnier..— MadziDaddy (@thebeardedMD) December 30, 2019
As for "You taste as good as you look"😂😂💀💀😅😅 https://t.co/o8SNkwom9e