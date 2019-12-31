Cassper Nyovest allegedly scammed by building contractor
Cassper Nyovest's plans for his Family Tree studios and office have again hit a serious speed bump, after a contractor allegedly ran off with his money and left the job incomplete.
Cassper took to social media on Monday evening to explain that he was “scammed” and left in a difficult situation.
“The dude who was doing the construction of my studio/office ran off with my money. I'm going to expose him properly but for now I'm going to enjoy my festive.”
Cass has had to go back to the drawing board and get his architect to make a plan to finish what he can, while he chases his money.
This is the latest setback to the project, which was put on hold earlier this year after Cass ran into financial difficulty.
Speaking to fans in June, the rapper said he was left with a R7m debt after his #FillUpMosesMabhidaStadium gig in Durban last year, which meant construction on the studios had to be halted.
“The Family Tree Office/Studios are on hold for now. Went through a ditch after Mabhida. Had to pay 7 million rands in debt, then the tax thing happened as well. I'm only starting to recover now. Should be back in progress in a couple of months and then we rock,” he wrote on Twitter at the time.