It's Trevor Noah's world & we're just living in it

31 December 2019 - 12:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Trevor Noah owned 2019.
Image: Instagram/Trevor Noah

It's evident that there's no stopping Trevor Noah and his meteoric rise to global stardom.

The SA-born comedian has been serving #lifegoals all year long and Mzansi couldn't be prouder. 

Before we get into all the deep, inspirational stuff that Trev has done this year, let's reminisce on all the times we've lived vicariously through him. 

The 2019 Met Gala

That time he chilled with Dwayne Johnson. 

Scoring an invite to Jay Z and Beyoncé's "super exclusive" Met Gala afterparty

Trevor Noah on his super awks moment with Beyoncé

Usher even tried to show Trevor a thing or two on the dance floor.
10 months ago

Just a few jokes between friends...aka Oprah Winfrey. 

Now that the important stuff is out the way, let's not forget that according to Forbes, Trevor is the fourth highest-paid stand-up comedian in the world. 

The prestigious list stated that Trevor raked in a cool R430 million from June 1, 2018 to June 1, 2019. 

Trevor Noah raked in more than R430-million from comedy last year

SA-born funny man is the fourth highest paid stand-up comedian in the world.
4 months ago

In November, Trevor made history by becoming the first African comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden Arena in New York with his Loud and Clear Tour. 

He joined the likes of Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock and Kevin Hart who have previously sold out the venue. 

Trevor Noah makes history, fills up Madison Square Garden

Trevor Noah done and and did that for SA!
1 month ago

And, then in true Trevor Noah style he ended off the year by scooping a Grammy nod. 

The comedian and US television host has been nominated for the best comedy album at the 62nd Grammy Awards, set to take place on January 26 in Los Angeles.

The nomination is for an audio recording of Trevor's stand-up special, Trevor NoahSon of Patricia. He is up against the likes of talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and comedian Dave Chappelle.

Now do you believe that it's Trevor Noah's world? Halala Trevor!

Trevor Noah humbled by Grammy nod: What a life I've been blessed to live

Trevor is again the toast of Mzansi
1 month ago

