LISTEN | A taste of the song Mzansi is desperate for Maphorisa to drop

31 December 2019 - 10:49 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Maphorisa has a big track up his sleeve ... but will it be ready for New Year's Eve?
Image: Gallo Images / The Times / Tsheko Kabasia

As everyone gets ready to bid farewell to 2019, Mzansi has turned its attention to the song of the year and a banger that Maphorisa has teased will shut down the nation.

If expectations was a person in 2019 it would be DJ Maphorisa, and the producer did it again recently when he teased a new song and said it would drop when he got 50,000 retweets.

He got the tweets but didn't deliver the goods.

Instead, Maphorisa told fans he only had four hours between gigs to finish the song and his collaborator Kabza De Small wasn't answering his phone.

While fans went into meltdown mode, Maphorisa announced that the song had been completed but needed a verse from rapper Cassper Nyovest.

This sparked a huge debate, with Cassper eventually pulling out of the project.

Cass said he spent the whole night writing for the song but felt that the energy around the project changed when people started complaining about him being on the track.



