LISTEN | A taste of the song Mzansi is desperate for Maphorisa to drop
As everyone gets ready to bid farewell to 2019, Mzansi has turned its attention to the song of the year and a banger that Maphorisa has teased will shut down the nation.
If expectations was a person in 2019 it would be DJ Maphorisa, and the producer did it again recently when he teased a new song and said it would drop when he got 50,000 retweets.
I Found him 👀!!! 50k retweets and i Drop the 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KoFqztYTF9— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) December 27, 2019
He got the tweets but didn't deliver the goods.
Instead, Maphorisa told fans he only had four hours between gigs to finish the song and his collaborator Kabza De Small wasn't answering his phone.
i only have 4 hours to do this song Kabza is not here, dat guy doesn’t want to answer his fone its just a mass— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) December 30, 2019
But will make it happen pic.twitter.com/AnhCGh3nty
While fans went into meltdown mode, Maphorisa announced that the song had been completed but needed a verse from rapper Cassper Nyovest.
Phoyisa 👮🏾♂️is READY 🚀— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) December 31, 2019
how long should we give @casspernyovest to give us his verse 🤾🏾♂️🗑 pic.twitter.com/LYwJgYa689
This sparked a huge debate, with Cassper eventually pulling out of the project.
Cass said he spent the whole night writing for the song but felt that the energy around the project changed when people started complaining about him being on the track.
To be 100% honest, it's the most depressing shit ever. My own people, in my country. The love outweighs the hate but man. Maphorisa called last night, sent me the song&i spent my whole night writing. Woke up 2 twitter saying i should keep my verse so it's fine, Ima keep my verse. https://t.co/sNql0sHPtu— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) December 31, 2019
Thank you bro. I appreciate that and i also believe im special but my spirit and right about being on the song anymore. It don't feel right. I'll pass. Let the people enjoy the record and we all dance without the politics. https://t.co/flf1O2Css2— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) December 31, 2019
Eish, i woke up to the whole country shittin on me saying they don't want me on the record. Woulda smashed it out the park but this your moment Phorry!!! Let it ring without me!!! Don't wanna force issues!!! 2020 needs that Cassper X Maphorisa X Kabza MAGIC DOE. VULA FTSEK HEH!!! https://t.co/kkcs7A7TU4— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) December 31, 2019
Even when i do what they want me to do, they complain. Aowa guys!!!! Let's all wait for the song and dance sonke!!!! Well, i already have the song so i get to dance to it before you!!!! Phoisa!!!!— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) December 31, 2019