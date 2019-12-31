Rachel Kolisi: I was in a completely different state this time last year

After going through her fair share of personal challenges, Rachel Kolisi has come out to offer some words of encouragement to followers.

“I was in a completely different state this time last year, compared to where I am now.”

Rachel shared these sentiments on her Instagram Stories, emphasising how grateful she was that her life had come full circle to a better place.

She encouraged followers who were going through personal strife to not give up hope.

“Can I just encourage anyone who might be going through a lot right now and feeling like I was feeling in 2018. That firstly, you're not alone and secondly, it's not the end.”

“In fact, I like to believe that bad or hard times are a beginning.”

Siya and Rachel are currently living their best lives in America.

Siya shared on his Instagram that he and Rachel would be ushering in the New Year in New York City.

“Rachel and I have spent two days in NYC with Vincent and his wife Annie. Vincent is a fellow Grey boy and has invested in 100s of kids in SA through bursaries, majority of the time without ever meeting them. I was one of those kids.

“Without the opportunity, there is no way I'd be where I am today. He sowed into my life without ever knowing what would come from it, and I couldn't be more grateful. I'm so honored to have spent some time with him and his family. I’m so excited about the work we’re about to do in South Africa together.”