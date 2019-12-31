WATCH | J'Something's 'Heavenly Sent' video for a fan is the cutest thing you'll see today
‘I decided that whenever I could, live on stage, I would leave a video on some random girl's phone’
Imagine having a video of Mi Casa frontman J'Something singing Heavenly Sent recorded on your phone by the star? Well, some girls don't have to wish for it — they already have it.
J has been doing something rather cute on stage lately, leaving videos of himself singing on fans' phones.
On social media this week, he shared an example of himself on stage singing, while holding a girl's phone. The cute gesture melted hearts.
Taking the fun beyond the stage in more ways than one, J said the reason behind him leaving the videos on girls' phones was because the song's lyrics were poetic and meaningful.
“Lately I've been having so much fun doing these videos for some of you. I think the words of Heavenly Sent are so poetic and, more important, they are extremely meaningful.
“So, I decided that whenever I could, live on stage, I would leave a video on some random girl's phone from the audience. This is an example of one I did recently."
Lately I been having so much fun doing these videos for some of you ... i think the words of #HeavenlySent are so poetic and more important, they extremely meaningful ... so I decided that whenever I could, live on stage I would leave a video on some random girls phone from the audience ... this is an example of one I did recently! 📷 by @kgabo_
J added that from a young age he wanted to write music that would have a bigger purpose than fame, but rather to touch and inspire people.
“Yes, I enjoyed the idea of girls fanning over the music, but I enjoyed more the idea of them being touched by what I was saying.”
J said when he wrote Heavenly Sent with his band members, he wanted to inspire people in a way that would supersede anything he had written before.
“I wanted to write a song that would not only touch girls and speak to their souls, but also I wanted to write a song that would make guys think about their girls differently."
I started writing music when I was around 15 years old on an acoustic my mother bought me ... from a young age I wanted to write music that would have a bigger purpose than fame but rather to touch and inspire people. Yes I enjoyed the idea of girls fanning over the music but I enjoyed more the idea of them being touched by what I was saying. Hoping that the lyrical content would drown out the rest that comes with it all ... when I wrote #HeavenlySent with @micasamusic I really wanted to achieve that in a way that would supersede anything I had written before, I wanted to write a song that would not only touch girls and speak to their souls but also I wanted to write a song that would make guys think about their girls differently. I have been so blessed with the success of the song ... because so many people to this day still tell me how that song speaks to them, or changed the way they viewed their girl, or used the song as a message to their loved ones. I had this idea for the festive season to actually give a special person a personal video during our show and leave an acoustic version of the song on their phone 😬 it’s been something I’ve really enjoyed ... I’ll post a video later of one I did recently. Here’s my thought for the day ... “Those who are CRAZY ENOUGH to think that they can change the world are the ones that eventually do end up changing the world!” ... off to Cape Town now with my band, today we rocking out at the Summer Fest at the River Club! Love, J 📷 by @kgabo_