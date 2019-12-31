WATCH | J'Something's 'Heavenly Sent' video for a fan is the cutest thing you'll see today

Imagine having a video of Mi Casa frontman J'Something singing Heavenly Sent recorded on your phone by the star? Well, some girls don't have to wish for it — they already have it.

J has been doing something rather cute on stage lately, leaving videos of himself singing on fans' phones.

On social media this week, he shared an example of himself on stage singing, while holding a girl's phone. The cute gesture melted hearts.

Taking the fun beyond the stage in more ways than one, J said the reason behind him leaving the videos on girls' phones was because the song's lyrics were poetic and meaningful.

“Lately I've been having so much fun doing these videos for some of you. I think the words of Heavenly Sent are so poetic and, more important, they are extremely meaningful.

“So, I decided that whenever I could, live on stage, I would leave a video on some random girl's phone from the audience. This is an example of one I did recently."