WATCH | Miguel mesmerises crowd at Afropunk Johannesburg

The 2019 Afropunk Festival in Johannesburg is in full swing and one headline act who's got tongues wagging for all the right reasons is American singer Miguel.

Miguel hit the stage on Monday night and mesmerised partygoers with his angelic voice.

“Ragging into the New Year with Joburg,” as he simply put it in his latest Instagram post, Miguel gave Mzansi what they wanted and more.

Taken by Miguel's performance, a tweep shared a video of the singer rocking the stage, proving that he's got the magic.