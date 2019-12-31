TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Miguel mesmerises crowd at Afropunk Johannesburg

“Miguel’s stage presence really is it. All of the rock star energy”

31 December 2019 - 10:55 By Masego Seemela
Miguel was a major hit with the crowd at Afropunk.
Image: Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The 2019 Afropunk Festival in Johannesburg is in full swing and one headline act who's got tongues wagging for all the right reasons is American singer Miguel.

Miguel hit the stage on Monday night and mesmerised partygoers with his angelic voice.

“Ragging into the New Year with Joburg,” as he simply put it in his latest Instagram post, Miguel gave Mzansi what they wanted and more.

Taken by Miguel's performance, a tweep shared a video of the singer rocking the stage, proving that he's got the magic.

Though day one of the festival has passed, partygoers are yet to experience a performance from other headline acts such as Solange Knowles, Masego and NAO.

It looks like the second day of the festival will only get more lit.

