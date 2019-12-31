WATCH | The year SA artists dominated Colors
Colors is one of the biggest platforms in world music and this year helped catapult Sjava, Yugen Blakrok and Sho Madjozi to worldwide fame.
Colors showcases incredible talent from around the globe and has helped launch several artists' international careers.
In April, Blakrok was the first South African to take the Colors mic, burning up the studio with her deep lyrics and conscious rap.
After impressing on The Black Panther soundtrack album last year, she nailed it again with a performance of Morbid Abakus, from her album Anima Mysterium.
A month later, Sjava set the show ablaze with a tribute to his mom, when he performed his hit single Umama.
The song is taken from his sophomore album Umqhele.
He was followed a few months later by Madjozi, who recorded a song named after her childhood wrestling hero, John Cena.
The track soon took on a life of its own, becoming a mega hit for the star.
Soon she was performing it on prestigious talks shows in America and even met Cena.