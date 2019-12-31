WATCH | The year SA artists dominated Colors

Colors is one of the biggest platforms in world music and this year helped catapult Sjava, Yugen Blakrok and Sho Madjozi to worldwide fame.

Colors showcases incredible talent from around the globe and has helped launch several artists' international careers.

In April, Blakrok was the first South African to take the Colors mic, burning up the studio with her deep lyrics and conscious rap.

After impressing on The Black Panther soundtrack album last year, she nailed it again with a performance of Morbid Abakus, from her album Anima Mysterium.