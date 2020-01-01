Dr Tumi hopes 2020 will be a better year

Gospel artist Dr Tumi has changed the lives of many people through his charity foundation and says he hopes to make even more of a difference in 2020.

The star told TshisaLIVE that he wants to commit more time to his foundation. His vision is to reach out to more people and help them.

Resolutions or nah?

Resolutions are absolutely important. I think one needs to not only decide or make a resolve of what they are going to do next year, but also to reflect on what they were not able to do. Say, 'I'm going to improve this area of my life, I need to take better decisions in these areas and I'm going to work harder to achieve this.'

It gives you a nice starting point. So when you start the year, you are not random, but you actually have a game plan for the year.

What do you want to change in your life in 2020?

I want to commit more time to my foundation and the work that we have been doing for our people. I want to help more people and reach out to more people.

What is on your New Year's lunch menu?

My new diet is based on cutting sugar and carbs. I'm not sure what is going to be on my lunch menu yet, but there won't be any carbs. I'll probably have a lot of meat on New Year's Day.

What would you like to see change in SA in 2020?

My hope for 2020 is for it to be a better year and men to stand up and do better. Men need to be good and take care of women, not abuse them. We can stop the abuse of women and children and we can speak out more against abuse.

Hangover on January 1 or going for a run?

I will be working in Potchefstroom, so no time for running. I will be coming from Durban. It will be work, work, work.

What do you want to leave behind in 2019?

I want to leave behind any form of negativity. I want 2020 to be a positive year. I want to focus on doing things that are really positive and be in a positive space as well.

The regret that comes from having not done everything that you wanted to do, the way you wanted to do it. Negativity and any form of regret.